Is Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is one of 247 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGEI's full-year earnings has moved 32.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KGEI has returned 50% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 1.3%. As we can see, Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Sitio Royalties (STR) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.3%.

In Sitio Royalties' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 28.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Kolibri Global Energy Inc. belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.3% so far this year, so KGEI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sitio Royalties falls under the Oil and Gas - Royalty Trust - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #21. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.4%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Kolibri Global Energy Inc. and Sitio Royalties. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.