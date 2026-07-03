Is Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGEI's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, KGEI has gained about 18.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 17.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

KLX Energy Services (KLXE) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.6%.

The consensus estimate for KLX Energy Services' current year EPS has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kolibri Global Energy Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.8% so far this year, so KGEI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, KLX Energy Services belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #163. The industry has moved +22.5% year to date.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. and KLX Energy Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.