Kolibri Global Energy Announces Earnings and Operations Update

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) has released an update.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 12, followed by a conference call on November 13 to discuss the outcomes. The company has successfully completed the drilling of three new wells, anticipating increased cash flow and improved efficiency.

