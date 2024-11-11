News & Insights

Kokusai Electric Ups Dividend Amid Strategic Growth Plan

November 11, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kokusai Electric Corporation (JP:6525) has released an update.

Kokusai Electric Corporation has announced an increase in its interim dividend to 18 yen per share, up from the previously forecasted 16 yen. The company aims to offer a full-year dividend of 36 yen per share, reflecting its commitment to returning profits to shareholders while maintaining investments in research and development. This move signifies a strategic balance between rewarding investors and supporting future business growth.

