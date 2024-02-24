Kokusai Electric (TSE:6525) Price Target Increased by 23.00% to 4,138.29

The average one-year price target for Kokusai Electric (TSE:6525) has been revised to 4,138.29 / share. This is an increase of 23.00% from the prior estimate of 3,364.54 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,828.00 to a high of 5,355.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.50% from the latest reported closing price of 4,840.00 / share.

Kokusai Electric Maintains 0.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.23%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PUTNAM FUNDS TRUST - Putnam Global Technology Fund holds 945K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

AAIEX - American Beacon International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 153K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

LAIEX - Lord Abbett International Opportunities Fund holds 136K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

MMITX - Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Class P Shares holds 128K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

WISNX - William Blair International Small Cap Growth Fund Class N holds 99K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.