Kokusai Electric to Launch Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Kokusai Electric Corporation is set to launch an employee stock ownership association starting January 2025, allowing employees to purchase company stocks, thereby fostering a sense of ownership and involvement in the company’s growth. Members can contribute a minimum of 1,000 yen per unit from their salary, with added incentives to encourage participation.

