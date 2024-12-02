News & Insights

Koito Manufacturing’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

December 02, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Koito Manufacturing Co (JP:7276) has released an update.

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is actively engaging in a share buyback program, acquiring over 16 million common shares with a total cost of approximately ¥35.7 billion by November 30, 2024. This move is part of a broader strategy to purchase up to 35 million shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The acquisitions are being conducted through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
