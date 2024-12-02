Koito Manufacturing’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Koito Manufacturing Co (JP:7276) has released an update.

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is actively engaging in a share buyback program, acquiring over 16 million common shares with a total cost of approximately ¥35.7 billion by November 30, 2024. This move is part of a broader strategy to purchase up to 35 million shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The acquisitions are being conducted through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

