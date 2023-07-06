Koito Manufacturing (TYO:7276) Price Target Increased by 6.72% to 2,726.18

The average one-year price target for Koito Manufacturing (TYO:7276) has been revised to 2,726.18 / share. This is an increase of 6.72% from the prior estimate of 2,554.64 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,121.00 to a high of 3,780.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.73% from the latest reported closing price of 2,578.50 / share.

Koito Manufacturing Maintains 1.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koito Manufacturing. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7276 is 0.14%, an increase of 30.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.08% to 40,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 5,363K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,445K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7276 by 2.25% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 3,332K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,235K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7276 by 14.88% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,304K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7276 by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,019K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7276 by 14.85% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 2,636K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

