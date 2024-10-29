News & Insights

Koito Manufacturing Boosts Dividends Amid Challenges

October 29, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Koito Manufacturing Co (JP:7276) has released an update.

Koito Manufacturing has announced an interim dividend of ¥28 per share, reflecting an increase from the previous year despite challenging business conditions. The company aims to enhance shareholder returns and plans a full-year dividend of ¥56 per share. This move aligns with Koito’s commitment to maintaining stable dividends based on a comprehensive evaluation of business performance.

