Koito Manufacturing Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Koito Manufacturing Co. has completed the acquisition of 2,803,100 common shares for approximately ¥5.68 billion between October 1 and October 31, 2024, as part of its broader plan to repurchase up to 35 million shares. This strategic move reflects the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by utilizing excess cash for share buybacks.

