KOIL Energy's Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y Dented by Costs, Mix Shift

Shares of Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. KLNG have declined 10.7% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 3.9% change over the same period. Over the past month, the stock fell 8.3%, compared with a 3.3% decline for the broader market, indicating weaker relative performance following the release.

KOIL Energy reported fourth-quarter 2025 net income of 3 cents per share, which declined from 4 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue of $7.3 million represented a 22% increase from $5.9 million in the year-ago period. Net income for the quarter came in at $0.3 million, down from $0.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. Price

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Other Key Business Metrics

Gross profit for the fourth quarter totaled $2.5 million, roughly flat year over year, though gross margin declined to 35% from 40% due to a less favorable project mix. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was approximately $0.7 million, translating to a 10% margin.

On a segment basis, both services and product sales contributed to growth. Service revenue increased 24% year over year, while fixed-price contract (product) revenue rose 21%, supported by strong order intake in recent quarters.

Management Commentary

Management emphasized that the quarter marked a record revenue period and highlighted continued execution of growth initiatives. CEO Erik Wiik noted that the company is “delivering profitable growth” while continuing to invest heavily in expansion efforts.

Leadership pointed to strong order intake and a rebound in activity as key drivers of performance. The company also highlighted a 45% increase in service revenues for the full year, underscoring momentum in its higher-margin service offerings.

Management expressed confidence in long-term growth, citing increasing demand for subsea tieback developments and rising global energy needs. The company sees continued capital allocation toward deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects, particularly in Brazil, the United States and West Africa.

Factors Influencing Results

The quarter’s revenue growth was primarily driven by strong order intake and increased activity across both service and product lines. However, profitability was affected by a shift in revenue mix, with lower-margin projects weighing on gross margin.

For the fourth quarter, earnings were impacted by elevated selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose to $2.1 million from $1.9 million in the prior-year quarter. These increases were tied to growth initiatives, including higher headcount, legal and contract-related costs, and investments in intellectual property and international expansion.

Additionally, the company cited lower labor utilization earlier in the year and a receivable write-down as contributing factors to reduced profitability.

2025 Update

Full-year revenues rose 6% to $24.1 million. The company incurred a net loss of $0.04 million, $(0.00) per share, against a net income of $2.6 million, 21 cents per share, in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA declined significantly to about $1 million from $3.5 million in 2024. Net cash used in operations came in at $0.9 million for 2025, while it generated operating cash flows of $1.7 million in the prior year.

Guidance and Outlook

Management outlined a positive outlook supported by recent project awards and a growing backlog. The company is refining its long-term growth strategy through 2030 and plans to present further details at an investor conference in May 2026.

Leadership expects continued demand for subsea infrastructure, with industry forecasts pointing to increased subsea tree installations in 2026. The company also anticipates service activity growth of approximately 8% and aims to maintain gross margins in the high-30% range over time.

Other Developments

KOIL Energy continued to expand its international footprint during the quarter, including advancing operations in Brazil, where its facility is now operational and supporting client activity. The company also pursued opportunities in the North Sea and formed partnerships to expand service work in Africa and Southeast Asia.

In addition, management highlighted ongoing investments in rental equipment, intellectual property, and global sales capabilities, positioning the company for future growth.

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