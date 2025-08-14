Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. Reports Drop In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (KLNG) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.061 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $0.98 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.4% to $5.18 million from $5.78 million last year.

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

