Koil Energy reports Q3 EPS 4c vs. (1c) last year .

November 04, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $5.2M vs. $4.1M last year. “We delivered another quarter of robust performance, highlighted by year-over-year growth,” said Erik Wiik, President and CEO of KOIL. “Compared to the third quarter of last year, revenue grew 27%, gross margin increased to 40%, and adjusted EBITDA improved from a loss to a margin of 13%, all driven by our proactive growth strategy. These efforts have produced an earnings per share of $0.17, year-to-date. Our clients consistently provide positive feedback on our team’s performance, and we remain dedicated to maintaining this sentiment. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our employees, because we would not be able to achieve these results without their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality while we continue to grow this remarkable company. Let me also offer my thanks to our shareholders, for their continued interest in the great investment opportunity that is KOIL Energy (KLNG).”

