Kohsoku Corporation Reports Strong First Half Performance

Kohsoku Corporation reported a positive financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 5.2% to 55,012 million yen compared to the same period last year. The company’s operating profit rose by 8%, while profit attributable to owners of the parent saw a notable increase of 9.8%, indicating strong growth momentum. This robust performance reflects Kohsoku’s continued success in the market and positions it well for future growth.

