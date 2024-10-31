News & Insights

Kohsoku Corporation Reports Strong First Half Performance

Kohsoku Corporation (JP:7504) has released an update.

Kohsoku Corporation reported a positive financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 5.2% to 55,012 million yen compared to the same period last year. The company’s operating profit rose by 8%, while profit attributable to owners of the parent saw a notable increase of 9.8%, indicating strong growth momentum. This robust performance reflects Kohsoku’s continued success in the market and positions it well for future growth.

