Kohnen Charles Increases Position in SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA)

Fintel reports that Kohnen Charles has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.29MM shares of SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (SCIA). This represents 6.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.25MM shares and 5.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCI Engineered Materials. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCIA is 0.00%, a decrease of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 274K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 274K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

