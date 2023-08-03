Kohnan Shoji (TYO:7516) Price Target Decreased by 13.04% to 4,080.00

The average one-year price target for Kohnan Shoji (TYO:7516) has been revised to 4,080.00 / share. This is an decrease of 13.04% from the prior estimate of 4,692.00 dated July 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,040.00 to a high of 4,200.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.12% from the latest reported closing price of 3,425.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohnan Shoji. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7516 is 0.05%, a decrease of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 2,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 179K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7516 by 8.92% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 170K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing a decrease of 37.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7516 by 22.13% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 155K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 154K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

