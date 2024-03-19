News & Insights

Kohl's Unveils Significantly Expanded Assortment

March 19, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kohl's (KSS) presented its significantly expanded assortment, available now both in-store and online, offering customers home and seasonal products in new categories and styles all at affordable prices. The company said, to create a meaningful transformation of home business, it has expanded select categories in its assortment by 40%, offering newness in areas including wall art, glassware and ceramic home decor, barware, botanicals, lighting and more.

Christie Raymond, Kohl's chief marketing officer, said: "We're prioritizing ways to connect, drive awareness and engage with home shoppers to enhance our credibility in the category, reinforce our compelling value, and provide new ideas and solutions that spark creativity for customers, to ensure Kohl's is a top-of-mind destination for home decor."

