Kohl's Unusual Options Activity For September 25

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Kohl's. Our analysis of options history for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $536,471, and 5 were calls, valued at $300,562.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.5 to $22.0 for Kohl's during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Kohl's stands at 1086.33, with a total volume reaching 9,469.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Kohl's, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.5 to $22.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Kohl's 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.31 $2.27 $2.31 $22.00 $162.6K 1.2K 2.1K KSS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.38 $2.26 $2.26 $22.00 $129.9K 1.2K 1.2K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.75 $8.5 $8.75 $12.50 $120.7K 13 138 KSS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.3 $2.29 $2.29 $22.00 $93.0K 1.2K 0 KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.75 $8.5 $8.75 $12.50 $81.3K 13 344

About Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,176 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 26% of its 2023 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Kohl's, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Kohl's With a volume of 2,143,963, the price of KSS is up 0.76% at $19.91. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Kohl's

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $21.6.

