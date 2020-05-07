Kohl's To Reopen Stores In 10 States On May 11 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Retailer Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced Thursday its plans to reopen stores in 10 states on May 11. The company, which opened stores in four states earlier this week, said it will open additional Kohl's stores in the coming weeks.

Beginning next Monday, Kohl's will open all stores in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, and Texas, as well as the majority of its stores in Florida and Tennessee.

Stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah have already opened. The company said that by next week, its around 25 percent of the stores will be open.

For a safe reopening, the company has made significant enhancements for the health and safety of its customers and associates, including limited store hours, social distancing measures, and numerous cleaning and sanitization measures. The measures will also include wellness and temperature checks, safety training and the use of masks and gloves for associates.

Kohl's has reduced operating hours and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

At-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions will get exclusive shopping hours every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The company is also working closely with other retailers and the Retail Industry Leaders Association and National Retail Federation to champion uniform operations and allow for safe reopenings.

