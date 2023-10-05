Kohl's To Launch Holiday Deal Dash Shopping From Oct. 9

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp (KSS), an omnichannel retailer, Thursday announced the start of 'Deal Dash' event from October 9 to 11 featuring three days of holiday shopping.

The deal will take place in more than 1100 stores Kohl's, on their website Kohls.com and on their app. Customers can enjoy free shipping with no minimum purchase.

The event will feature many deals, and discounts on top national brands, including 30 percent off on select preschool toys, 20 percent off on select Lego, 40 percent off on outerwear for the family, select styles, and many more.

During this event, customers can save on qualifying purchases with a 15 percent off coupon and stack an additional $10 off on a minimum $50 purchase. Further, customers can earn $10 in Kohl's cash coupons for every $50 spent.

Customers who have enrolled in the free Kohl's rewards loyalty program will receive additional exclusive offers, including $10 off $50 a qualifying home purchase and $10 off a $50 qualifying toy and novelty gifts purchase.

Members can also earn 5 percent Kohl's Rewards on every purchase at Kohl's and receive personalized deals and perks throughout the year.

