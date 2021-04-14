Kohl's to add two activist group nominees to its board

April 14 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Wednesday it has reached a deal with a group of activist-investors to avoid a proxy fight, agreeing to add two of the group's nominees to its board as independent directors.

The departments store operator also expanded its share buyback plan to $2 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

