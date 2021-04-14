US Markets
KSS

Kohl's to add two activist group nominees to its board

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kohl's Corp said on Wednesday it has reached a deal with a group of activist-investors to avoid a proxy fight, agreeing to add two of the group's nominees to its board as independent directors.

April 14 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Wednesday it has reached a deal with a group of activist-investors to avoid a proxy fight, agreeing to add two of the group's nominees to its board as independent directors.

The departments store operator also expanded its share buyback plan to $2 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular