Kohl's terminates sale talks with Franchise Group - CNBC

June 30 (Reuters) - Retailer Kohl's Corp KSS.N is terminating talks to sell its business to The Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group FRG.O, CNBC reported on Thursday. (https://cnb.cx/3AesY88)

