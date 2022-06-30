Kohl's terminates sale talks with Franchise Group - CNBC

June 30 (Reuters) - Retailer Kohl's Corp KSS.N is terminating talks to sell its business to The Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group FRG.O, CNBC reported on Thursday. (https://cnb.cx/3AesY88)

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

