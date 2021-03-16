Kohl's Stock Up More Than 4x Since March Lows, What's Next?

Kohl’s stock (NYSE: KSS), a department store that features apparel, footwear, accessories, soft home products, and housewares targeted to middle-income customers, has rallied more than 4x from around $13 on March 23, 2020 (when broader markets made a bottom due to the spread of Covid-19) to $57 currently. After a share price collapse in March 2020, Kohl’s stock regained ground in the spring but remained deeply depressed through much of 2020. The stock started growing only in November thanks to its better-than-expected third and fourth-quarter earnings, growing optimism around vaccine trials, and the announcement of a Sephora partnership. While Covid-19 will continue to weigh on the department stores’ sales, but the worst of the storm seems to have likely passed. In fact, the retailer’s stock is now 28% higher than its pre-pandemic high of around $45 (Feb 2020). Going forward, we expect the company’s stock to ride on its turnaround strategy and see modest upside in the near term. Our dashboard, ‘What Factors Drove 17% Decline In Kohl’s Stock Between 2018 End And Now? provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.

We expect Kohl’s stock to grow on the back of its operating performance compared to its rivals, expanding portfolio of national brands, and a strong cash flow position. The retailer generated $1.3 billion in operating cash flow, more than $900 million in free cash flow, and ended 2020 with $2.3 billion in cash (up more than $1.5 billion from last year). It reported long-term debt of around $2.5 billion at the end of 2020 ($600 million new debt from last year). As it turns out, it will take time for the industry shakeup to play out, but Kohl’s looks prepared for a sales recovery once the Covid threat abates.

Kohl’s stock declined 36% from around $69 in 2018 to roughly $44 in 2020 (year-ended Jan 31, 2021). Over this period, the company’s revenues saw a slump of close to 21%, largely due to pandemic. Kohl’s stock price during the 2018-2020 period declined largely due to the market assigning a lower P/S multiple from around 0.56x in 2018 to 0.43x in 2020. While the company’s P/S is now 0.55x, we expect the company’s multiple to grow modestly on its recent operating performance and a stronger outlook for 2021.

So what’s the likely trigger and timing for the further upside?

Kohl’s revenue grew nearly 54% sequentially from about $3.9 billion in Q3 2020 to $6.1 billion in Q4 2020. But the revenues were still down 10% from year-ago quarter levels. It should be noted that digital sales growth was strong, up 22% in Q4, and accounted for 42% of net sales versus 31% of last year. Kohl’s has been working to drive more customers online, and add brands that sell home accessories, fitness gear, and makeup to attract new customers. It’s also been trying to cut costs and reduce inventories, and these efforts have helped improve profits. Consequently, the retailer reported a 12% year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal fourth quarter. However, a little more than half of its quarterly earnings per share (EPS) came from tax benefits.

Looking ahead, Kohl’s expects full-year 2021 net sales to increase in the mid-teen percentages, despite the fact that its net sales dropped 10% in the recent Q4. The company also expects its EPS to be in the range of $2.45 to $2.95, along with an operating margin of 4.5% to 5.0%.

Kohl’s stores could see demand rebound in 2021 on the back of the vaccine rollouts gaining steam. In fact, the company’s store traffic will also likely benefit from the addition of Sephora mini-shops to most of its store fleet over the next few years. The first 200 Sephora shops will open this fall, and that figure will grow to at least 850 by 2023, turning Kohl’s into a major player in the beauty business. Additionally, many of Kohl’s rivals are closing stores, while some apparel retailers have gone out of business entirely – creating a vast market-share opportunity for the company.

