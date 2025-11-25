Markets
KSS

Kohl's Stock Surges 36% After Q3 Beat And Full-Year Outlook Raised

November 25, 2025 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corporation (KSS) jumped 36.41%, rising $5.73 to $21.46, after reporting third-quarter results that topped expectations and issuing upgraded full-year guidance.

For the third quarter, net sales decreased 2.8 percent to $3.4 billion, while comparable sales declined 1.7 percent. However, gross margin improved by 51 basis points to 39.6 percent. The retailer also delivered adjusted EPS of $0.10, surpassing analyst expectations of a loss.

On the outlook, Kohl's raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.25-$1.45, up from $0.50-$0.80, and narrowed its net sales decline estimate to 3.5%-4%, from 5%-6%.

On the day of the announcement, KSS experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors responded to the stronger-than-expected results and renewed confidence in the turnaround plan. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $9.80 - $22.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.