Kohl's Shares Up On Better-than-expected Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kohl's Corporation (KSS) are rising more than 9% Wednesday morning after the omnichannel retailer reported first-quarter results above analysts' view.

Net income was $14 million, or $0.13 per share for the first quarter, compared with $14 million, or $0.11 per share in the prior year. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting a loss of $0.42 per share.

Net sales decreased 3.3% year-over-year, to $3.355 billion, but beat the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion.

KSS, currently at $21.17, has traded in the range of $18.61 - $47.63 in the last 1 year.

