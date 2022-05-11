Kohl's Shareholders Re-elect All Of Its Director Nominees

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) said that its shareholders have voted to re-elect all thirteen of its director nominees to the company's Board of Directors.

They are Michael Bender, Peter Boneparth, Yael Cosset, Christine Day, Chuck Floyd, Michelle Gass, Margaret Jenkins, Thomas Kingsbury, Robbin Mitchell, Jonas O. Prising, John Schlifske, Adrianne Shapira, and Stephanie Streeter.

Kohl's shareholders also Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022; and approved an advisory resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers reported in the company's 2022 proxy statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.