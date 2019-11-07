Kohl's Says More Savings Opportunities This Black Friday And Cyber Week

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced plans to kick off its holiday season sale earlier this year. The department store retailer plans to host a holiday pop-up in downtown Manhattan New York City from Thursday, November 7 through Sunday, November 10.

Customers outside the area can visit the event virtually through the use of a Snapchat portal lens that will replicate the event space in 3D and allow users to shop featured product. In addition, visitors can strike a pose with a Vera Wang avatar at the event through a marker lens in the Simply Vera Vera Wang shop.

"I am confident in the plans we have for the entire holiday season and excited for our customers to experience all of the newness we have to offer them," said Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer. "We have an incredible lineup of new brands and great gifts, we will deliver significant value with Kohl's Cash, and we've continued to invest in the omnichannel experience for greater convenience and ease for our customers this holiday season."

In addition, Kohl's will promote early online and in-store Black Friday deals beginning Monday, November 25.

Kohl's customers will find thousands of incredible deals all week long leading up to Black Friday, available online-only Monday, November 25 through Wednesday, November 27, and in stores beginning Thursday, November 28. Customers will also receive $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent in stores and online at Kohls.com the entire week.

Kohl's will offer Black Friday doorbusters starting at 12:01 a.m. CT on Kohls.com and 5 p.m. local time when stores open on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 through 1 p.m. local time in stores and on Kohls.com Friday, November 29, or while supplies last.

