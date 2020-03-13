Kohl’s Says Coronavirus Isn’t Impacting One Type of Demand

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) on Friday issued an update on its latest demand trends as the coronavirus pandemic changes people's shopping behavior.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the department store chain noted weaker sales in a few key markets, but said it is seeing no impact to date on its e-commerce channel.

Image source: Getty Images.

As part of an announcement that it was postponing its investor conference, originally scheduled for March 16, Kohl's management revealed details about its sales pace over the last week or so. Demand is softening in the areas most affected by the virus, executives said, but the COVID-19 pandemic has thus far had no impact on digital demand.

Wall Street has been bracing for bad sales-trend news from Kohl's and its retailing peers in relation to the coronavirus' spread through the U.S. While Friday's update doesn't preclude a sharp demand drop, it also doesn't describe the kind of traffic nosedive that many investors have feared. The economic situation is fluid, though, and could change rapidly.

In the meantime, shareholders will have to wait until Kohl's next earnings update to see if the retailer is still on track to post stable sales in its fiscal 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Kohl's

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kohl's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.