Kohl's says buyout offers are undervalued

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Friday it had received buyout offers that undervalued the company as they did not reflect its future growth and cash flow generation.

Kohl's also said it had adopted a shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a "poison pill"- a defensive strategy to avert hostile takeovers.

