Kohl's says buyout offers are undervalued

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Friday it had received buyout offers that undervalued the company as they did not reflect its future growth and cash flow generation.

Kohl's also said it had adopted a shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a "poison pill"- a defensive strategy to avert hostile takeovers.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.