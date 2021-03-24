Markets
Kohl's Recommends Shareholders To Vote For Its Director Nominees - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) said it strongly believes that the election of the Activists' nominees would disrupt the company's momentum and would not benefit shareholders over the long term. Kohl's Corp. recommended that the company's shareholders vote for all of Kohl's director nominees.

"We have thoroughly evaluated each of the Activists' areas of focus and found that we are already addressing the vast majority of them through previously announced initiatives," the company stated.

Kohl's shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Kohl's Corp. said it is on track to expand operating margin to 7% to 8% by 2023 through both gross margin expansion and lowering SG&A expense rate. The company plans to reduce SG&A expense rate to approximately 27% to 28% of revenue by 2023.

