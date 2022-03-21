US Markets
Kohl's receives multiple acquisition interests

Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. retailer Kohl's Corp said on Monday it has received multiple preliminary indications of interest to acquire the company as part of an ongoing review of its business.

Kohl's, which is facing pressure from activist investors to sell itself, said the proposals received are non-binding and without committed financing.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

