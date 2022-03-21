Kohl's receives multiple acquisition interests

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Monday it has received multiple preliminary indications of interest to acquire the company as part of an ongoing review of its business.

Kohl's, which is facing pressure from activist investors to sell itself, said the proposals received are non-binding and without committed financing.

