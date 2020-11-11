Kohl's Recalls Three-Wick SONOMA Candles For Fire, Burn Risks

(RTTNews) - Retailer Kohl's, Inc. has recalled SONOMA Goods For Life branded three-wick candles due to fire and burn risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC said.

The recall involves about 512,000 units of SONOMA three-wick candles in various models and scents. They were manufactured in China, and sold at Kohl's stores across the nation and online at www.Kohls.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $20.

The candles come in glass containers with metal lids. The model is the design/language on the exterior of the glass container.

The fragrance, style number, UPC and date code are given on the label on the bottom of the glass container. The agency noted that the candle's high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall was initiated after receiving 29 reports involving high flames and/or breaking glass containers with the three-wick candles. In these, five incidents resulted in minor burn injuries and six incidents involved minor property damage including burn marks on furniture, carpet, and/or countertops.

Consumers are asked to return the recalled candles to the nearest Kohl's store for a full refund.

In similar incidents, Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 Imports in August called back about 30,810 units of three-Wick Halloween Candles citing fire and burn risks.

