Kohl's raises full-year net sales forecast

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N raised its full-year net sales forecast on Thursday as the department store chain, like rival Macy's Inc M.N, benefited from Americans stepping out to shop more following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The company said it expects 2021 net sales to increase in the mid-twenties percentage range, compared with a previous forecast of low-twenties percentage rise.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

