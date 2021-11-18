US Markets
KSS

Kohl's raises full-year net sales forecast

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Kohl's Corp raised its full-year net sales forecast on Thursday as the department store chain, like rival Macy's Inc, benefited from Americans stepping out to shop more following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N raised its full-year net sales forecast on Thursday as the department store chain, like rival Macy's Inc M.N, benefited from Americans stepping out to shop more following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The company said it expects 2021 net sales to increase in the mid-twenties percentage range, compared with a previous forecast of low-twenties percentage rise.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSS M

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular