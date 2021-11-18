Markets
Kohl's Raises 2021 Financial Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter results on Thursday, Kohl's Corporation (KSS) increased its full year financial outlook. Adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $7.10 to $7.30, excluding any non-recurring charges. The company's prior guidance was a range of $5.80 to $6.10. Net sales is now expected to increase in the mid-twenties percentage range compared to the prior expectation of low-twenties percentage range increase.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.08. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter adjusted profit per share was $1.65 compared to $0.01, prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.64 for the quarter.

Net profit was $243 million or $1.65 per share compared to a loss of $12 million or $0.08 per share. Revenue increased to $4.60 billion from $3.98 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $4.27 billion in revenue.

Shares of Kohl's were up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

