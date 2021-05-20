Commodities
Kohl's raises 2021 adjusted profit outlook

May 20 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N raised its forecast for 2021 profit on Thursday, as it prepares for the upcoming shopping boom after a pandemic hit.

The mid-priced chain forecast its 2021 adjusted earnings to be between $3.80 and $4.20 per share, excluding certain charges, versus a prior range of $2.45 to $2.95.

