Kohl's raises 2021 adjusted profit outlook
May 20 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N raised its forecast for 2021 profit on Thursday, as it prepares for the upcoming shopping boom after a pandemic hit.
The mid-priced chain forecast its 2021 adjusted earnings to be between $3.80 and $4.20 per share, excluding certain charges, versus a prior range of $2.45 to $2.95.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
