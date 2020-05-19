US Markets
Kohl's quarterly net sales slump nearly 44%

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Kohl's Corp reported a nearly 44% slump in quarterly net sales on Tuesday, as the department store chain's stores remained shut for most of the first quarter due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Net sales fell to $2.16 billion from $3.82 billion a year earlier.

For the quarter ended May 2, the company reported net loss of $541 million, or $3.50 per share, compared with a profit of $62 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

