Kohl's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comparable Sales Dip 6.7%

Kohl's Corporation KSS shares tumbled as much as 15.7% in the pre-marketing session as the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results and offered a muted fiscal 2025 outlook. The top and bottom lines decreased year over year but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Kohl's posted earnings of 95 cents per share, down from $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. Nevertheless, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents.



Total revenues were $5,397 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $5,956 million. Nevertheless, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,346.9 million. That being said, the company’s net sales fell 9.4% to $5,175 million, while comparable sales declined 6.7% year over year.

Kohl’s Quarterly Margin Highlights

Kohl's gross margin expanded 49 basis points (bps) to 32.9% in the reported quarter. SG&A expenses dropped 4.5% to $1,539 million. As a percentage of total revenues, SG&A increased 148 basis points (bps) to 28.5%.



KSS posted an operating income of $126 million, down from $299 million in the year-ago period. The operating income margin contracted by 270 bps to 2.3%.

KSS’ Financial Health Snapshot & Other Updates

Kohl's ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $134 million and shareholders’ equity of $3,802 million. The company provided an operating cash flow of $648 million for the 12 months ending Feb. 1, 2025.



Management expects capital expenditures of $400-$425 million for fiscal 2025.



On March 11, 2025, Kohl’s declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12.50 cents per share, payable on April 2, 2025, to its shareholders of record as of March 21.



What to Expect From KSS in FY25?

For fiscal 2025, Kohl's forecasts a net sales decline of 5-7%. Comparable sales are projected to move down 4-6% during the year. The operating margin is expected to range from 2.2% to 2.6% in fiscal 2025. Management anticipates full-year earnings per share to be between 10 and 60 cents.



The Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company’s shares have dropped 14.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 16.9%.

