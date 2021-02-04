Markets
Kohl's Q4 Comps. Down 11% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) said the company expects fourth quarter earnings per share to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.05, before considering any impact from tax planning strategies. Fourth quarter total revenue declined approximately 10%, including a comparable sales decrease of 11%.

"Our fourth quarter performance exceeded our expectations across all key metrics with sales strengthening as we moved through the period. Digital sales growth remained strong, up more than 20%, and accounted for more than 40% of net sales, with our stores playing a critical role in supporting the heightened demand," said Michelle Gass, Kohl's CEO.

