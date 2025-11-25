Kohl's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Fiscal 2025 Guidance Raised

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while both decreased from the year-ago period’s actuals.

Kohl's posted earnings of 10 cents per share, down from 20 cents in the year-ago quarter. Nevertheless, the bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents.

Total revenues were $3,575 million, down 3.6% from the prior-year quarter’s $3,710 million. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,486 million. The company’s net sales fell 2.8% to $3,407 million, while other revenues fell 17.2% to $168 million. We note that comparable sales dipped 1.7% year over year. We expected comparable sales to decrease 4.6%.

Kohl’s Quarterly Margin Highlights

Kohl's gross margin expanded 51 basis points (bps) to 39.6% in the reported quarter. We expected a gross margin decrease of 10 bps. SG&A expenses dropped 2.1% to $1,263 million. As a percentage of total revenues, SG&A expenses increased 55 bps to 35.3%. We anticipated SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, to increase 60 bps.

KSS posted an adjusted operating income of $77 million, down from $98 million in the year-ago period. The operating income margin was 2.2%.

KSS’ Financial Health Snapshot & Other Updates

Kohl's ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $144 million and shareholders’ equity of $3,930 million.

For the nine months of fiscal 2025 ending Nov. 1, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $630 million. Management expects capital expenditures of $400 million for fiscal 2025.

On Nov. 12, 2025, Kohl’s declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12.50 cents per share, payable Dec. 24, to its shareholders of record as of Dec. 10.

What to Expect From KSS in FY25?

For fiscal 2025, Kohl’s now expects net sales to decline 3.5-4%, an improvement from its prior forecast of a 5-6% drop. Comparable sales are projected to fall 2.5-3%, compared with the earlier outlook of a 4-5% decline.

The company now anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 3.1-3.2%, up from the previously projected range of 2.5-2.7%. Full-year EPS is now estimated at $1.25-$1.45, significantly higher than the earlier guidance of 50 cents to 80 cents.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 13.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 24.7%.



