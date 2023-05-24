News & Insights

Markets
KSS

Kohl's Q1 Profit Flat, Comps Down; Backs FY23 View; Stock Up In Premarket

May 24, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Retailer Kohl's Corp. (KSS), while reporting flat profit and weak sales in its first quarter, on Wednesday maintained its fiscal 2023 outlook.

For the full year 2023, the company continues to expect earnings per share in the range of $2.10 to $2.70, excluding any non-recurring charges.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.32 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales are still projected to decline 2 percent to 4 percent, including the impact of the 53rd week which is worth around 1 percent year-over-year.

Operating margin would be around 4 percent.

In the first quarter, net income was $14 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to net income of $14 million, or $0.11 per share in the prior year.

Net sales decreased 3.3 percent to $3.36 billion from $3.47 billion last year. Analysts expected sales of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

Total revenue was $3.57 billion, down from $3.72 billion a year ago. Comparable sales were down 4.3 percent.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Kohl's shares were trading at $21.84, up 13.34 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.