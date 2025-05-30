Kohl's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Estimates, Sales Decline 4% Y/Y

Kohl's Corporation KSS reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 loss per share of 13 cents, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. The bottom line showed an improvement from the year-ago period’s loss of 24 cents. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Total revenues were $3,233 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $3,382 million. Nevertheless, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,176 million. The company’s net sales fell 4.1% to $3,049 million, while other revenues fell 9.8% to $184 million. We note that comparable sales declined 3.9% year over year. We expected comparable sales to decrease 6%.

Kohl's gross margin expanded 37 basis points (bps) to 39.9% in the reported quarter. We expected a gross margin increase of 10 bps. SG&A expenses dropped 5.2% to $1,164 million. As a percentage of total revenues, SG&A expenses decreased 32 bps to 36%. We anticipated SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, to increase 70 bps.



KSS posted an operating income of $60 million, up from $43 million in the year-ago period. The operating income margin expanded 58 bps to 1.9%.

Kohl's ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $153 million and shareholders’ equity of $3,779 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $92 million for the three months ending May 3, 2025.



Management expects capital expenditures of $400-$425 million for fiscal 2025.



On May 14, 2025, Kohl’s declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12.50 cents per share, payable on June 25, to its shareholders of record as of June 11.

For fiscal 2025, Kohl's continues to foresee a net sales decline of 5-7%. Comparable sales are projected to decline 4-6% during the year. The operating margin is expected to range from 2.2% to 2.6% in fiscal 2025. Management anticipates full-year earnings per share to be between 10 cents and 60 cents.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 28.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 5.5%.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN offers lifestyle products and services. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 20.9% and 8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. URBN delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 29%.



Genesco Inc. GCO operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genesco’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 63.8% and 0.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures.



Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS designs, manufactures and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children and babies. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. GOOS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 57.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canada Goose’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies a decline of 10% and 2.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals.

