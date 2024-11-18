Kohl’s price target lowered to $18 from $19 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Kohl’s (KSS) to $18 from $19 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm expects the company to report Q3 earnings and sales approximately inline with consensus. Warmer weather hurt sales of apparel, and Placer foot traffic data point to a sequential deceleration in traffic in Q3, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi believes that with comps at the low end of the range in Q3, Kohl’s will guide fiscal 2024 comps and earnings to the low end of its prior range. The stock’s short interest remains very high and it would take a big miss to move shares lower, contends Citi.

