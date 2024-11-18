Kohl’s price target lowered to $17 from $19 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss lowered the firm’s price target on Kohl’s (KSS) to $17 from $19 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the department store and specialty softlines group as part of a Q3 earnings preview.
