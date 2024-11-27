Kohl’s price target lowered to $14 from $18 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Kohl’s (KSS) to $14 from $18 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says sales have been the problem at Kohl’s for several years and trends got worse in Q3. The company’s business is getting worse as its initiatives “fall flat,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi sees a difficult competitive position for Kohl’s.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.