Kohl’s price target lowered to $13 from $15 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Kohl’s (KSS) to $13 from $15 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Outsized topline downside drove a Q3 miss and 30% fiscal year EPS cut, which along with an earlier-than-expected CEO transition confirms that current strategies have proven ineffective and “may actually have impaired the business further,” the analyst tells investors.

