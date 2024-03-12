Kohl's posts smaller drop in holiday-quarter sales than expected

March 12 (Reuters) - Kohl's KSS.N on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly sales, helped by holiday discounts for its apparel and footwear as well as strong beauty sales at its Sephora stores.

The U.S. department store retailer posted net sales decline of 1.1% of $5.71 billion, compared to analysts' average estimates of a 1.3% drop to $5.70 billion, as per LSEG data.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

