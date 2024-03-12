News & Insights

Kohl's posts smaller drop in holiday-quarter sales than expected

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 12, 2024 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Kohl's KSS.N on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly sales, helped by holiday discounts for its apparel and footwear as well as strong beauty sales at its Sephora stores.

The U.S. department store retailer posted net sales decline of 1.1% of $5.71 billion, compared to analysts' average estimates of a 1.3% drop to $5.70 billion, as per LSEG data.

