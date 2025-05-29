Kohl's Posts Narrower Loss In Q1; Affirms 2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Kohl's (KSS) posted a first-quarter net loss of $15 million, or $0.13 per share compared to a net loss of $27 million, or $0.24 per share in the prior year. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter net sales decreased 4.1% year-over-year, to $3 billion, with comparable sales down 3.9%. Total revenue was $3.23 billion compared to $3.38 billion.

Excluding the impact of potential items not representative of core operating performance, for the full year 2025, the company continues to expect: net sales decline in a range of 5% to 7%; comparable sales to decline in a range of 4% to a 6%; and EPS in the range of $0.10 to $0.60.

Michael Bender, Kohl's Interim CEO, said: "Our first quarter performance was ahead of our expectations and the actions we are taking are starting to make progress with early signs of a positive impact."

Shares of Kohl's are up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.