Kohl's posts 13% decline in net sales

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Kohl's Corp posted a 13.3% decline in quarterly net sales on Tuesday, as lower traffic at department stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered demand for footwear and apparel.

Net sales fell to $3.78 billion from $4.36 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, versus market estimate of $3.86 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

