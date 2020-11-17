Kohl's posts 13% decline in net sales

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N posted a 13.3% decline in quarterly net sales on Tuesday, as lower traffic at department stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered demand for footwear and apparel.

Net sales fell to $3.78 billion from $4.36 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, versus market estimate of $3.86 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

