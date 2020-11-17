Kohl's Plans To Reinstate Dividend In H1 FY21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Kohl's Corp. (KSS) said it plans to reinstate a dividend during the first half of 2021.

"As we look ahead, we are incredibly focused on executing against our new strategic framework, which represents our greatest opportunity to drive long-term sales and profit growth and create shareholder value in the coming years. In addition, through disciplined capital management we plan to reinstate a dividend during the first half of 2021," said Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer.

