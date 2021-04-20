Markets
Kohl's Partners With TOMMY HILFIGER

(RTTNews) - Kohl's (KSS) has entered a new partnership to bring TOMMY HILFIGER men's sportswear to more than 600 stores across the country. Beginning this fall, Kohl's customers will be able to shop TOMMY HILFIGER men's sportswear.

Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world's most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage.

Kohl's noted that TOMMY HILFIGER joins a growing list of customer favorite brands at Kohl's, including Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Eddie Bauer, Lands' End, Sephora, and TOMS.

